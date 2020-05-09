The cricketer's spokesperson confirmed that Nqweni was in the hospital.

According to reports, Earlier in July, Nqweni was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare and potentially fatal auto-immune condition that weakens muscles and damages the peripheral nervous system. At the time he was playing in Scotland, where he was put into an induced coma for four weeks and spent five months in intensive care before returning home in January.

Nqweni has taken 60 wickets in 36 first-class matches. He played eight under-19 one-day games for South Africa, three of them at the 2012 under-19 World Cup.

Also Read: COVID-19: Global Cases Near 4 Million, US Records 20.5 Million Job Losses!