CAPE TOWN: South Africa cricketer Solo Nqweni announced that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus on this week.
The shocking news was revealed by the 26-year-old on his Twitter account on Thursday.
Taking to the micro blogging site, Solo wrote, "So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I'm only halfway through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now, today, I tested positive for coronavirus. I don't understand why all of this is happening to me," Nqweni tweeted.
The cricketer's spokesperson confirmed that Nqweni was in the hospital.
According to reports, Earlier in July, Nqweni was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare and potentially fatal auto-immune condition that weakens muscles and damages the peripheral nervous system. At the time he was playing in Scotland, where he was put into an induced coma for four weeks and spent five months in intensive care before returning home in January.
Nqweni has taken 60 wickets in 36 first-class matches. He played eight under-19 one-day games for South Africa, three of them at the 2012 under-19 World Cup.
