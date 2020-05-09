During the nationwide lockdown, MS Dhoni is staying indoors at his Ranchi house. The skipper has been largely out of the public glare and was last spotted when he turned up to practice for the now on-hold Indian Premier League.

However, in a new video, posted on his daughter Ziva's account, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman gave the world a glance of him and suddenly he became the talk of the town on social media, as he looks older sporting salt and pepper beard.

In the latest video, Dhoni and his daughter Ziva can be seen spending time at his lawn in his Ranchi house and playing with the dogs. The father-daughter also participated in a friendly race.

MS Dhoni married Sakshi in 2010 and the couple were blessed with their daughter Ziva Dhoni on February 6, 2015.

Social media was full of comments on the look. Watch the video here: