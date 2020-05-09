In the video, one could see Virat getting cleaned up by England spinner Adil Rashid. The Indian captain’s shocking expression said it all on how he was completely flabbergasted by the steep turn that Rashid extracted from the pitch. This was Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the third ODI of the three-match series in the 2018 series in England. He was well set on 71 but was completely bamboozled by Rashid's bowling.

India and England played a three-match series in 2018. The series was evenly poised at 1-1. England won the toss and opted for bowling. India eventually lost the third ODI by 8 wickets and thus the series and Rashid was awarded the Man of the Match. Digging into some of the great moments of the game, the England Cricket Board posted this throwback video of Virat Kohli’s dismissal and captioning it with a poser to the world’s best batsman. Let’s wait and see how Kohli would react to the question.

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying his quarantine life with his wife, Anushka Sharma as all the sporting activities have been stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been cancelled due to nationwide coronavirus induced lockdown. Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

