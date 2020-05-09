HYDERABAD: During this lockdown time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying with his adorable tiny tot, Ziva Singh Dhoni. The legendary cricketer is also known for having good fatherly skills. MS Dhoni married Sakshi on July 4th, 2010 and the couple were blessed with Ziva Dhoni on February 6th, 2015. Like every father, MS Dhoni is very close to Ziva and nowadays he is not leaving any stone unturned to play with the little munchkin.
A video has been posted on Ziva's Instagram page and it was so adorable. In the video, one could see MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva having some fun time after sunset at their Ranchi farmhouse on Friday. Before doing some running exercise on their lawn, both of were seen throwing balls at their pet dog. Later they started running and Ziva stopped in the mid-way saying that she was too tired to run and can't run. But, still, Dhoni asked the little munchkin to get the ball. Just have a look at the video here.
Here are a few more photos and videos from the Instagram page of Ziva Dhoni. In one of the videos, Ziva was seen asking the dog to jump up before giving some catching practice to the pet dog. The cutie-pie was seen meditating and we think Ziva is having maximum fun spending with her dear papa during these days.
Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, Dhoni was staying home as all the sporting events have been cancelled. MS Dhoni didn't feature in any international matches after the World Cup semi-final to defeat New Zealand.
