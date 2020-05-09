HYDERABAD: During this lockdown time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying with his adorable tiny tot, Ziva Singh Dhoni. The legendary cricketer is also known for having good fatherly skills. MS Dhoni married Sakshi on July 4th, 2010 and the couple were blessed with Ziva Dhoni on February 6th, 2015. Like every father, MS Dhoni is very close to Ziva and nowadays he is not leaving any stone unturned to play with the little munchkin.

A video has been posted on Ziva's Instagram page and it was so adorable. In the video, one could see MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva having some fun time after sunset at their Ranchi farmhouse on Friday. Before doing some running exercise on their lawn, both of were seen throwing balls at their pet dog. Later they started running and Ziva stopped in the mid-way saying that she was too tired to run and can't run. But, still, Dhoni asked the little munchkin to get the ball. Just have a look at the video here.