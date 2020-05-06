RANCHI: From celebrities to sportpersons, everyone are making use of the current lockdown phase to the fullest as they are receiving ample time to spend with their families. Especially the athletes, who find themselves away from the loved ones often throughout the year, have got the chance to spend time with them.

Former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no exception. He has been spending fam-bam time with wife Sakshi Singh and daughter Ziva in quarantine period. And now, we have got our hands on an adorable video of Ziva and Dhoni having fun time with their pet friend. The video was shared by Chennai Super Kings.

In a video, Dhoni and Ziva were seen using tennis balls to give catching practice to their pet dog even as Sakshi was giving tips while filming the entire session. Dhoni was seemingly expecting too much from his pet dog that he threw the ball high into the sky. While Sakshi asked Dhoni to keep it a bit lower, Ziva came up with a stunning reply to her father.

"I can throw it better than you can," said Ziva as she threw one for her pet dog to catch.

Here's the video shared by CSK: