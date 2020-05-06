MUMBAI: India's cricket Captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have announced the death of their furry friend, Bruno on Wednesday.
Virushka shared a picture with their pet dog on Instagram and announced the news.
Anushka shared a picture where the couple can be seen posing with the Beagle and she captioned it as, “Bruno ♥ RIP.”
Virat, too, shared a picture of Bruno on Instagram and wrote, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace.”
As soon as their dropped this news, several fans left condolence messages in the comments section with heart and sad emojis. Infact, RIP Bruno started trending on twitter.
Virushka often used keep posting the pictures and videos of their pets Beagle Bruno and Labrador, Dude. Virat had recently adopted 15 stray dogs at a shelter, Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), in Bengaluru.
Virat and Anushka have been spending time at home with their furry friends amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
