NEW DELHI: Ever since the lockdown has started, we have been getting many updates from film celebs and cricketers. Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan is one amongst those cricketers who is active on social media and posts new updates regularly.

The cricketer took to his Instagram on Tuesday and wished his daughter Aliyah Dhawan on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a dance video of himself and Aliyah Dhawan and quoted it as "Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day." Aliyah is the stepdaughter of Shikhar Dhawan. In the video, Aliyah can be seen dancing with Shikhar Dhawan. Aliyah commented 'Miss You' and indicating that she is away from her stepdad.