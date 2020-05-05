Asked about his interactions with Dhoni, the 25-year-old said he had first shared the dressing room with him when he was just 19 years old, during a tour of England.

“A guy coming from Jharkhand and becoming India’s greatest captain ever. I feel very emotional whenever I talk about Dhoni,”Sanju said.

“You tend to observe his game and then try to copy him but you fail. You just cannot copy him or get into his shoes,” he added.

"I had a dream that Mahi bhai is the captain of the team and he is changing fields," Samson said.

"I was standing in slip and he said 'Sanju, wahan jaa (go there),' and I ran to the position," he said.

"After a few days, we got the news that he has stepped down from captaincy. So, I was thinking how will that dream come true? I don't think that is going to happen," Samson continued.

"After a few weeks, we played a match in Mumbai, with India A against England, for which they asked him to captain," Samson said.

"And I was standing in the slips and he said 'Sanju, udhar jaa', and I ran to position, so finally that dream happened," he said.

