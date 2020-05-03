NEW DELHI: India's pacer/fast bowler, Mohammed Shami has claimed that he contemplated committing suicide three times in his life while battling the personal issues a few years ago.

He revealed about his darkest moments in life in an Instagram live chat with India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Shami said that his thoughts of committing suicide thrice, forced his family to keep over him all the time. He also added that his family members feared he "might jump" from their 24th floor apartment.

"In 2015 I was injured at the World Cup. After that it took some 18 months to get back (into the Indian team) and this was the most painful phase of my career," said Shami.

He also spoke about the hype about his personal issues that were going on in media and how he met with an accident just before the IPL while he was dealing with family problems.

Shami then revealed that he would've left cricket if he didn't have support from his family and friends adding that his family stood like a rock with him and the support helped him get back on his feet.

"But my family was with me and there is no bigger power than that. They were telling me that every problem has some solution or the other, just focus on your game. Get lost in whatever you are good at. So leaving all of it behind, I was practicing in the nets, I was doing running exercises", he added.

"My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours and support me," Shami said.

In March 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections. Shami's central game contract were also put on hold for a while due to his personal life issues.

