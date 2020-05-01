DUBAI: India lost its coveted number one position in Test rankings as Australia topped the table, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings updated on Friday.

India have now moved to the third position with 114 rating points on the ICC test rankings, with Australia at 116 points topping the list and New Zealand at second position with 115 points in the latest rankings.

India have won 12 Tests and lost just one in 2016-2017, but the records of which were removed in the latest update. The Indian team has won all five series during this period including against Australia and England. Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India in the same period.

India are still the No.1 Team in ICC World Test Championships, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine Test sides.



ICC Test Rankings, as of May 1, 2020

1. Australia - 116 points

2. New Zealand - 115 points

3. India - 114 points

4. England - 105 points

5. Sri Lanka - 91 points

6. South Africa - 90 points

7. Pakistan - 86 points

8. West Indies - 79 points

9. Afghanistan - 57 points

10. Bangladesh - 55 points

ICC T20I Rankings

1. Australia - 278 points

2. England - 268 points

3. India - 266 points

4. Pakistan - 260 points

5. South AFrica - 258 points

6. New Zealand - 242 points

7. Sri Lanka - 230 points

8. Bangladesh - 229 points

9. West Indies - 229 points

10. Afghanistan - 228 points

ICC ODI Rankings

1. England - 127 points

2. India - 119 points

3. New Zealand - 116 points

4. South Africa - 108 points

5. Australia - 107 points

6. Pakistan - 102 points

7. Bangladesh - 88 points

8. Sri Lanka - 85 points

9. West Indies - 76 points

10. Afghanistan - 55 points

