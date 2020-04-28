Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan is spending some quality time with his family and children during this lockdown period. Nowadays, everyone is finding time to spend some time on social media. All the celebs are staying active on social media and are trying to create awareness on various social issues and Shikhar Dhawan is no exception.

On Monday, he took to his social media and shared a video of him working out with his wife, Ayesha, and son Zoravar. He posted the video and quoted it as, “While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence.” In the 47-second video, he can be seen practising punches along with his wife and son.