ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned one of the most controversial cricketers Umar Kamal for three years from all forms of cricket on corruption charges.

On Monday, taking to the Twitter handles, PCB tweeted, “Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan."

According to reports, PCB Anti-Corruption officials had charged Umar in two separate cases of not reporting an approach made to him to spot fix matches in the Pakistan Super League (IPL) season 5 on March 20.

The charges come under Article 2.4.4, which deals with: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Not on this, Umar had also escaped PCB ban in February for allegedly making crude remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Umar, who turns 30-year-old next month, has played in 200 internationals across three formats of the game since 2009. He is the younger brother of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal. Umar had last played for Pakistan in October in two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka and has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s.

