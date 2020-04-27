India all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up about the controversial, 'Koffee With Karan' episode in an Instagram live chat with wicket-keeper Dinesh Kartik. We all know that Pandya was indefinitely suspended by BCCI for making controversial comments on the TV show, "Koffee With Karan" in 2019.

Koffee with Karan is a talk show hosted by the film producer and director Karan Johar. The host has guests on the show and he interacts with who's who of Bollywood and other famous personalities on something out-of-the-box content. Hardik along with KL Rahul appeared on the show a year ago.

During the chat session, Dinesh Kartik asked the fans to ask some decent questions instead of controversial questions. In the Instagram live session, Pandya touched upon the "Koffee With Karan" subject and said that "One coffee I had, mere ko bahut mehengi padi vo (proved to be too costly for me)." He further added that, "If you calculate all the coffee Starbucks has sold till now, mine was much costlier than that."

Dinesh Kartik said that "If the IPL doesn't happen, after the BCCI, the biggest loss for a couple is for you only. There is not one single family who will suffer as much as the Pandyas."

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI had postponed the 13th edition of the IPL which was to be held between March 29 and May 24 originally. The original date of March 29 has been already pushed back to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable as the lockdown is going to be until May 3.

