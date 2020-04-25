NEW DELHI: As India remains under lockdown, ex-India captain and World Cup-winner Kapil Dev has revealed his lockdown look, which he says is inspired by the likes of his "hero" Vivian Richards and former Indian team captain MS Dhoni. He also said that he after the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni had also shaved his hair off.
Kapil Dev's look was revealed on Twitter where he is seen posing with his bald look and looked dapper with a suit.
"I had seen Vivian Richard's look on Instagram. He's my hero, so I thought 'Why not?' let me follow my hero. I love Dhoni also. He is also my hero. After the 2011 World Cup, he had shaved off all his hair too. So I decided one day I will also do the same. Now I got the chance do and I did," Kapil Dev was quoted saying to a sports channel.
Have a look:
Kapil Dev said more that resumption of cricket, he wants the schools to reopen first.
"I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation. So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually," the former captain was quoted saying.
Also Read:Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute To Sachin Tendulkar On 47th Birthday