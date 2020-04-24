NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday expressed his feeling that MS Dhoni doesn't want to play for India anymore. Harbhajan in an Instagram Live session along with India opener Rohit Sharma revealed that the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand was Dhoni’s last match. He added that Dhoni is still keen on playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) but not for India anymore.

Harbhajan further added that when he was asked about whether MS Dhoni will play for India again and get selected for the T20 World Cup at the Chennai Super Kings camp, he told that he doesn't know what Dhoni wants to do, that's is completely Dhoni's decision. Harbhajan told that Dhoni wants to play IPL 100 percent but he thinks that Dhoni doesn't want to wear a blue jersey again.

When an Instagram user asked whether Dhoni will return to the field or not, Rohit Sharma told that he has no idea about MS Dhoni's international future. He also told that, "When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi."

Also Read: Watch: Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Quarantine Premiere League’ With Son