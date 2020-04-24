Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 today, (24th April). Sachin is treated as the ‘God of Cricket’ by his fans and he is also fondly called as 'Little Master’ or ‘Master Blaster’.

On this special day, wishes are pouring in from all across the world for the cricket legend. Sachin is regarded as the greatest batsmen and during his 24-year long career, he saw many successes and failures. He made his debut at 16 years of age against Pakistan.

Sachin gave his best and has created numerous records. Master Blaster announced his retirement from One Day Internationals in December 2012 and later in October 2013, he announced retirement from Twenty20 cricket. Finally, Sachin announced retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013 after playing his 200th and final test match. He played 463 One-Day internationals for India and scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 in 463 ODIs.

On March 16 in 2012, he became the first and only batsman in the history of cricket to score 100 international centuries. He made a record six World Cup appearances and in 2011, he was on winning side; The tenth World Cup took place at the Wankhede stadium when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

In 1994, he received the Arjuna Award and in 1997, he received India's highest sporting honour, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Sachin was also awarded with Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1999 and 2008 respectively.

Cricket fraternity and the fans took to their social media to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. Just have a look at the tweets below.