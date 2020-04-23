NEW DELHI: Indian cricketers are keeping their fans in touch about their quarantine life through social media amid lockdown. Everyone are staying home and spending time with their families. From gardening, cooking to cleaning, they are all killing their isolation period with the most productive ways.

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, took to his twitter on Wednesday to share a video of him batting against his son Zoravar and called it as "Quarantine Premier League" match. Posting the video on microblogging site he captioned it as, 'Dhawan vs Dhawan'.

Take a look at video here: