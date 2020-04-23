NEW DELHI: Indian cricketers are keeping their fans in touch about their quarantine life through social media amid lockdown. Everyone are staying home and spending time with their families. From gardening, cooking to cleaning, they are all killing their isolation period with the most productive ways.
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, took to his twitter on Wednesday to share a video of him batting against his son Zoravar and called it as "Quarantine Premier League" match. Posting the video on microblogging site he captioned it as, 'Dhawan vs Dhawan'.
Recently, Dhawan had urged people to help animals during the lockdown. Dhawan had posted a video on Twitter to talk about the problems that animals are facing at the moment.
The ongoing global pandemic has put the sporting world to a standstill. Major sports events are either cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. BCCI has also postponed the upcoming Indian Premiere League season until further notice.The 2020 edition of the league was scheduled to start on March 29.
