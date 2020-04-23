NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl from India impressed former England captain Michael Vaughan and West Indies batsman Shai Hope with her amazing batting skills at her very young age.

On Wednesday, Vaughan and Hope took to their Twitter handles and shared Pari Sharma's batting clip. In a video, The seven-year-old can be seen hitting the ball with absolute ease and has perfected her footwork at such a young age.

Michael Vaughan in his tweet wrote, "Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old .. Her movements are as good as they get". Here's his tweet: