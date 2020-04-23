NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl from India impressed former England captain Michael Vaughan and West Indies batsman Shai Hope with her amazing batting skills at her very young age.
On Wednesday, Vaughan and Hope took to their Twitter handles and shared Pari Sharma's batting clip. In a video, The seven-year-old can be seen hitting the ball with absolute ease and has perfected her footwork at such a young age.
Michael Vaughan in his tweet wrote, "Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old .. Her movements are as good as they get". Here's his tweet:
West Indian batsman Shai hope tweeted the same video and said, " When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma".
Cricket fans from around the world praised Pari Sharma's batting technique and her footwork.
Indian women's all-rounder Shikha Pandey also responded to the video when she got tagged by a twitter user. @shikhashauny You need to find this player", a user wrote. To this, Shikha Pandey responded saying, "And take a few classes! #sogood". Shikha Pandey is an all-rounder and has been a regular in T20I's and ODI's for the country.