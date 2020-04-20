MUMBAI: The lockdown due to global coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. All the shops, malls, theatres, schools and other commercial complexes have been shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Amid the lockdown, former Indian legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar took things into his own hands as he decided to give himself a new haircut with the barbershops being shut temporarily. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2013, he continues to charm his fans through social media
Sachin took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared the pictures of his new haircut. He wrote, "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts have always enjoyed doing new things." Here’s his post:
Recently, Sachin Tendulkar had pledged to feed 5000 people for a month. In March this year, the 46-year-old Indian batting great had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra''s Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.
All other Indian cricketers, including Sachin are being quite active on social media to interact witb their fans and followers amid coronavirus lockdown.
