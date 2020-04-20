MUMBAI: The lockdown due to global coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. All the shops, malls, theatres, schools and other commercial complexes have been shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Amid the lockdown, former Indian legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar took things into his own hands as he decided to give himself a new haircut with the barbershops being shut temporarily. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2013, he continues to charm his fans through social media

Sachin took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared the pictures of his new haircut. He wrote, "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts have always enjoyed doing new things." Here’s his post: