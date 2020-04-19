MUMBAI: On the 13th anniversary of VIVO IPL, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma were jointly declared as the greatest captains of Indian Premier League on Saturday, whilst AB de Villiers emerged as the Greatest of All Time in the batsmen category.

The list was picked by Star Sports' expert jury comprising 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, 10 statisticians and 10 analysts on Cricket Connected.

Lasith Malinga took away the title in the bowlers category and Shane Watson won the battle among the all-rounders. The title of best coach went to Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings, who pipped Trevor Bayliss of Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Dhoni had shouldered the responsibility of taking CSK to 10 playoffs out of 11 seasons and winning three titles, while Rohit, who became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013, led them to four triumphs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5412 runs in 177 matches at a staggering average of 37.84.

The upcoming IPL season has been postponed by BCCI due to the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

