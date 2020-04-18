NEW DELHI: As MS Dhoni's return to the field got delayed again due to the postponement of Indian Premiere League amid lockdown, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin said that making a comeback in the international cricket after a long time is not easy.

He also added that 'practicing and playing matches are two different things'.

Speaking to a daily, Azharuddin said that as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is approaching, the selectors will definitely look at the previous performances while picking up the squad for the premier tournament.

"Definitely, the selectors will look at the performance because playing after a long gap is not that easy, match practice is really important and it does not matter how big player you are, you have to play some matches. Practicing and playing matches are two different things," he said.

The 2020 edition of the IPL has been postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. It was scheduled to start on March 29 and was later postponed to April 15. But after the extension of lockdown, it was postponed again.

Meanwhile, reportedly, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia

Amid India's fight against the deadly virus, several cases have been reported in the country where people have assaulted doctors and police officers.Condemning such incidents, Azharuddin said people indulging in such activities should be given 'very hard punishments'

Azharuddin also urged people to follow the guidelines put in place by the government and follow the lockdown restrictions. He further urged people to practice social distancing.

