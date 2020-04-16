Indian cricketer and fastest bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday revealed he played throughout the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a fractured knee with former skipper MS Dhoni’s motivation.



Shami was the second highest wicket-taker for India by taking 17 wickets behind Umesh Yadav who clinched 18 wickets in the whole tournament.



In the live session with former cricketer Irfan Pathan, Shami discussed various topics.



Talking about his performances in the World Cup, Shami revealed that doctors used to take out fluid from his knees everyday before he went out on the field.



"I had (a) knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches. I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 WC because of Nitin Patel's confidence. The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them everyday. I used to take three painkillers," Shami said.



The pacer further credited the former skipper MS Dhoni for motivating him throughout the tournament which was a tough phase in his career.



"Mahi bhai, the team management gave me so much confidence. They said it's the semifinal, we cannot go for a new bowler", he further added.



"Some said my career was over, some said, I shouldn't have played. But touchwood I'm still here now in front of you all," Shami ended the conversation.



India were knocked out of the 2015 World Cup after they lost to eventual champions Australia in the 2nd semi-final in Sydney.

