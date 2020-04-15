MUMBAI: With the extension of lockdown in the country till May 3, The Board Of Control for Cricket postponed the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2020 indefinitely until further notice. It was scheduled to start on March 29 and was later postponed to April 15.
This decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3.
All the eight franchises were informed about the decision by Hemang Amin, the IPL's Chief operating officer. He told the franchises that there was no possibility of hosting IPL 2020 in the regular summer window.
