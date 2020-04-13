Fans on Sunday were left in spilts when Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and former England captain Michael Vaughan engaged in a funny banter on Instagram.
It is quite known that Jadeja is famous for his sword-wielding celebrations on the field. And due to the outbreak and lockdown, as he cannopt play cricket, he decided to show it to his fans through a video from home.
Jadeja posted a video of himself wielding a real sword at his home in Jamnagar.
Take a look at the video here:
Soon after Jadeja shared the video, former England captain Michael Vaughan, decided to troll Jadeja instead, reminding the left-arm spinner that his lawn needed mowing.
"Your grass needs a mow Rockstar !!!" Vaughan wrote.
Jadeja then agreed with Vaughan but told him that he has no idea how to cut the grass. "@michaelvaughan yes but I don't know how to cut it #coronaeffect," Jadeja wrote.
Australia opener David Warner also tried Jadeja's celebrations during a photoshoot for his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner shared a throwback video from the last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he can be seen swinging his bat like a sword.
Have a look: