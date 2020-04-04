Jaffer had recently revealed that all Dhoni wanted when he started off was to make Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup and is touted to be the most successful captain to lead the Men in Blue.

In his all-time ODI team, Jaffer picked four Indian batsmen – Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Dhoni who was also chosen as wicketkeeper. However, no Indian bowler could make a cut to Jaffer's team.

Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, also picked West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers and 2019 World Cup hero Ben stokes in the batting line-up.

Jaffer picked Wasim Akram as the all-rounder, Shane Warne or Saqlain Mushtaq as his spinner, West Indies seamer Joel Garner and Australia legend Glenn McGrath as his pacers.

The 42-year-old, surprisingly, picked Australia's two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting as the 12th man.

Jaffer's all-time ODI team: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Vivian Richards, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, M.S. Dhoni (c & wk), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne/Saqlain Mushtaq, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting (12th man).