In his message to his followers on Instagram, he further asked everyone to do their bit and stay at home as the world fights the pandemic that has brought countries across the globe to a standstill. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar apart from posting awareness videos also decided to donate money to help fight the pandemic.

"While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak. (IANS)

