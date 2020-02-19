Celebrities and popular personalities enjoy huge fan following on their social media. From sports persons to film industry personalities, most of them are quite active and very engage with their fans and followers on social media. Many of them have reached millions of followers and among all Virat Kohli became the first Indian to reach the 50M followers mark on Instagram.



Kohli known for record-breaking cricketing triumphs amassed a huge social media following beating Bollywood and top political figures.



As far as Indians with most number of followers, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra comes second with 49.9 followers while Deepika Padukone is on the third place with 44.1 followers and Kohli’s wife and top actress Anushka Sharma has 32.6 million.



Though he is on the top place in India, Virat might have a long way to go when it comes to International level. Talking about the world of sports, Portugal’s footballer Cristiano Ronaldo— the guy with the with the four ‘Golden European Shoes,’ has an Insta fan base of 200 million. This is the highest of any athlete on the social media platform.

