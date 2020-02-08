Lincoln (New Zealand): Not a single ball could be bowled as rain washed out the second day's play of the four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A here on Saturday.

With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276 for five in 90 over.

Dane Cleaver (46) and Daryl Mitchell (36) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of first day.

The opening unofficial Test between the two sides had ended in a draw. PTI

