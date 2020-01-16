Sankranti festive mood is still on across the nation. From celebrities to sports persons are celebrating the three-day festival and extending their wishes to the fans and followers on social media accounts.



Kite flying is one of the sports that is practised on Sankranti. Hence, this festival is also known as Kite Festival. Many Indian cricketers including Virendar Sehwag shared videos of kite flying while wishing their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



Australian opener David Warner also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself holding a kite and standing alongside the umpire during the first ODI against India. The pictures shows as if the cricketer is showing the sky full of kites on the day of Sankranti. He also asked his fans and followers to caption the picture.

Take a look at his Instagram post: