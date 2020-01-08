A recent photo of heartthrob of the nation and Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli has become fodder for memes on Desi Twitter.
The photo was shared on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 5, the photo shows Kohli sitting on his knees and checking the pitch at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati. The photo was clicked before the first match of T20I series between India and Sri Lanka was called off due to rain and a damp pitch.
Take a look at the photo shared by BCCI on Twitter:
It went viral soon after being made availabe on the internet. And netizens left no chance in creating hilarious and funny memes with that photo of Indian skipper. Right from making rangoli to playing carom board to ironing his clothes, the memes show Viat Kohli doing multiple things. Some users also incorporated the famous still of Anushka Sharma from the film Sui Dhaaga in the memes.
Check out some of the funny and hilarious memes here!