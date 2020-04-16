NEW DELHI: In an extended relief to all its customers, India’s biggest nationalized bank, The State Bank of India, has waived off service charges for all ATM transactions me on SBI ATMs as well as other bank ATMs till June 30th.

The announcement, made on the SBI's official website said, "In view of the announcement made by Finance Minister on March 24th, State Bank of India has decided to waive off ATM charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs on account of exceeding the free number of transactions up to 30th June.”.

The country's largest lender SBI offers eight free transactions to regular savings bank account holders, including five transactions at SBI ATMs and three at other bank ATMs. In non-metros, such account holders get 10 free transactions, including five at SBI ATMs and five at others. Thereafter, it charges Rs 20 plus GST per financial transaction and Rs 8 plus GST for the non-financial transactions as mentioned on the bank's website.

