HYDERABAD: We are living a digital life in 2020. Moreover, almost all the banks of India are now providing digital banking services to customers. Post demonetization, It is now possible to access internet banking services. It saves not only the time but also the transportation cost to the bank as well. In this race, Syndicate Bank is now also offering internet banking services to its customers.

If you are an account holder of Syndicate bank, then you can quickly avail of the net banking services. It is now possible, and there are no charges for the activation. You can save most of your time by going digital and moving your offline transactions to the online. In this article, I am going to list some features and the benefits of using Syndicate bank net banking and also will mention the process for the registration.

Syndicate Bank net banking features:

Just like all other banks, you can now operate your account using your fingertips. You only have to log in to the internet banking portal and use the server. However, I would like to mention some of the benefits of Syndicate internet banking.

Account information: You will be able to check out your account information such as your account balance using Syndicate internet banking.

Statement: There is no need to stand in line for getting the statement from the bank. Even there is no need to visit your home branch. You can quickly check, and download your account statement using the Syndicate internet banking portal.

Fund Transfers: You don't need to visit the bank and get the cheque deposit for initiating funds transfer to any other account or any other bank. You can quickly transfer the funds 24/7 using the Syndicate bank internet banking service.

Loan Details: You can quickly check out the loan details linked to your bank account using the internet banking service.

24/7 Service: Syndicate net banking is working 24/7. You can check your account information, make fund transfers during any time of the day.

Tax Payments: You can make your direct and indirect tax payments using Syndicate net banking.

Secure Online Transaction: Net banking makes the online transaction secure and easy. All the transactions through Syndicate internet banking is highly encrypted.

These are some of the features and benefits of Syndicate internet banking. There are many other features that you will find while using this service. Let's check out the process for the registration.

Syndicate bank net banking registration

The new and the old account holders can quickly activate their internet banking services by following the steps that I had given below.

First, visit the official website of Syndicate Bank.

Go through the login page from the homepage.

On the right side of the screen, there will be an option to register for a new internet banking user.

Click on the new registration option.

A new tab will be opened where all the terms and conditions are mentioned. You only have to accept the terms and conditions and click on I agree to continue button.

On the next screen, you will be asked to enter your bank account number. It would be specified below.

Current Account Number Savings Account Number Loan Account Number

Enter your bank or loan account number and then click on the continue button.

Fill your registered email ID with the bank and click on the validate button on the next screen.

On the next screen, you will be asked to enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. You need to enter the OTP to complete the verification process.

Once you are done with the verification, a new page will be open.

On the next page, you need to enter your customer ID, date of birth, and last five transactions of your debit card. (Completely verify all the details and the click on proceed button.)

On this page, you will be able to set your password and pin and also can activate your net banking account.

Click on the continue button and wait for the success message on your screen.

It would take a few hours to activate your internet banking services. So, keep patience.

How to login to Syndicate net banking?

The login process is simple. If you are a registered customer of Syndicate Bank net banking, then you can follow the steps that I had given below for getting logged in to the net banking portal.

Go through the main website of Syndicate bank and then click on the login button.

On the login page, you will be asked to enter your customer ID and password.

Enter all the required details and click on the login button.

Within a few seconds, you will be automatically redirected to the net banking portal.

Frequently asked questions:

Some questions have been repeatedly asked to us. So, we have decided to answer all of them in one place. Still, if there is any other question after this, then you can mention it in the comments section. We will reply to your question as soon as possible.

Is Customer ID and the account number is the same?

No, It is not the same. It is not possible to get logged in to your net banking account using your account number. However, your account number is needed to get your customer ID.

How to reset the net banking password?

It is common. Sometimes, I do forget my password. However, you can quickly reset your net banking password by clicking on the forget password button given below the login page. You only have to complete the process shown on the screen to get your new password.

Is it safe to use internet banking?

Yes, It is 100% safe to use internet banking services.

Conclusion

Syndicate bank is one of the leading banks in India. It does provide various account facility to the account holders. Apart from the usual account facilities, Syndicate bank is now providing access to its internet banking services.

In this article, I have mentioned every detail about the registration process. If there is any doubt or anything that is not understandable, then feel free to ask us in the comments section.

