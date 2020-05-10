MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday clarified that it is not offering any kind of emergency loans to customers through its YONO platform and cautioned that the news was fake.

Certain media reports stated that the public sector bank was offering emergency loans of up to Rs 5 lakh within '45 minutes'. The loans will be given at an interest rate of 10.5 per cent and EMIs will start after a period of six months, the reports said.

"There is a news being widely reported about 'SBI Emergency Loan scheme via YONO'. We would like to clarify that SBI is not offering any such loan at present. We also urge our customers not to believe on these rumours," the bank said in a statement.

We urge our customers not to believe in any offer or claim circulated on Social Media unless it's validated from our official handles, it tweeted through its official handle.