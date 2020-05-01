HYDERABAD: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio which has pleased its customers with its offers is now all set to enter into a video-conferencing space to give tough competition to apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Houseparty.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced that it will soon launch a video conference platform JioMeet. After users stopped using Zoom app, as the user data in this app is not safe, Jio wants to make use of this opportunity and emerge as a strong alternative to Zoom, Google Meet in video-conferencing platform.

JioMeet will allow around 100 people in one call.

All these video-conferencing platforms are widely in use across the country during the lockdown time for office and business operations.

Speaking to the reporters, Pankaj Pawar, senior VP, Reliance Jio Infocomm said that this video conference platform will be unique as JioMeet has the ability to work on any device and operating system and has the ability for a complete collaboration.



He also said JioMeet is not only a video-conferencing app, this platform can be also be used in multiple ways just by integrating it with other applications of Jio like Jio's eHealth and eEducation. By using this app, users can be able to virtually contact the doctors online and can get prescriptions through eHealth. By collaborating it with eEducation, students can attend online classes, can submit assignments, and can even attend virtual tests using this app.

It has the ability to allow around 100 people to join a single call, Pawar added.

JioMeet also aims to provide HD-quality experience across all the devices. It will be made available across all the platforms like Android, iOS devices and Windows and macOS computers.

