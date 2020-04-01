HYDERABAD: The Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is offering massive discounts on their motorcycles and scooters to lure new buyers and boost sales during the lockdown.

The company has announced a discount of Rs 15,000 on Hero BS-4 two-wheelers, Rs 10,000 on several other motorcycles and Rs 15,000 on scooters.

Hero MotoCorp is offering these discounts on online purchases in order to achieve sales growth and clear the stock due to the closure of the showrooms during the COVID-19 lockdown. Hero MotoCorp has said that it has 1.5 lakh units of BS-4 vehicles which amount to Rs 600 crore.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, the company has at least 7 lakh unsold two-wheelers worth Rs 3,850 crore, at various dealers across India.

The Supreme Court in 2018 had issued an order to ban the sale and registration of BS-4 vehicles from April 1, 2020. But due to COVID-19 lockdown the Supreme Court has further allowed the company to extend its sales for 10 more days.

