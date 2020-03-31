HYDERABAD: The government has not extended the current 2019-20 fiscal year and it will end as scheduled on March 31, the finance ministry said Monday.

A section of the media erroneously reported that the new financial year will start from July 1. "There is no extension of the financial year," the finance ministry said. There was no truth in the news that the beginning of the fiscal year (2020-21) would begin on April 1 which was also clarified by the Ministry of Finance. In its Twitter handle the MoF tweeted that there is a fake news ciriculating in some sections of media that the financial year has been extended, but there is no extension of the Financial Year.

