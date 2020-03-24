MUMBAI: A day after the Indian stock market logged the biggest ever single day fall, the indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Sensex rising over 1,200 points.

At 9.22 a.m., it was trading at 27,255.69, higher by 1,274.45 or 4.91 per cent from the previous close of 25,981.24 points It had opened at 27,056.23 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 27,462.87 and a low of 26,889.65.

The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 7,979, higher by 368.75 points or 4.85 per cent from its previous close. Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, FMCG and energy stocks.

The stock market suffered worst-ever single-day crash on Monday, with panicked investors in sell-off mode amid lockdowns in several states due to mounting coronavirus cases.

The Indian rupee witnessed marginal recovery in early trade and appreciated by 18 paise to 76.02 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 76.02, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close. On Monday, rupee had settled at 76.20 against the greenback.

