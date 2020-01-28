Start-ups need talented workforce and ESOPs are one of the best options to attract skilled people as giving just high cash payout add to the burden on cash-starved enterprises, industry players said.

Expectations

Tiger Global-backed tea cafe chain Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja said that there should be less tax on ESOPs.

"It should attract as little tax as possible. ESOPs are one of the best options for startups at their early stages," Saluja said.

Further fees charged by fund manager of AIF domiciled in India is liable to 18 per cent GST as it qualifies as a taxable supply.

Sources said that reduction in GST rates will help India to become an investment hub.

Startup India initiative of the government aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to growth of budding entrepreneurs.

There are 19 components under the Startup India action plan spanning across areas such as simplification and hand holding, funding support and incentives, and industry-academia partnership and incubation.

So far the department has recognised 26,619 startups. Of these, maximum were in the IT services space which was followed by healthcare and lifesciences, and education.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget for 2020-21 fiscal on February 1, 2020.

Also Read: Insurance Sector Expects Higher 80C Limit, Addl Tax Deduction For Pension Plans