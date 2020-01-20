South India Superstar Mahesh Babu has launched his menswear brand, The Humble Co, on popular online fashion market place Myntra.



According to sources, the affordable casual wear brand sells sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts and bottom wear including a movie-inspired collection from the Tollywood actor’s recent film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’.



The 'Maharshi' star had launched his apparel brand label an year ago in collaboration with Spoyl app.



“The association with Myntra is an important step in the brand’s short but exciting journey so far and paves the way for addressing a pan-India audience,” actor Mahesh Babu said in a press statement.



Mahesh Babu is the second star from South film industry to float his own clothing brand after Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy wear. Vijay's brand was also launched recently but in a offline format in Hyderabad at AMB Cinemas and Sharath City Capital Mall.



Apart from just South Indian stars, many B-town celebs also own few leading brands on Myntra which include Wrogn by cricketer Virat Kohli, HRX by Hrithik Roshan and House of Pataudi by actor Saif Ali Khan.

Amar Nagaram, head of Myntra Jabong, said in press statement “Fashion in India is heavily influenced by films and superstars who command a massive fan-following. Celebrity-led brands have been extremely successful on Myntra, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns that are emerging as important markets for domestic and international fashion brands.”



The fashion retailer, Myntra sells about 2300 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform.

