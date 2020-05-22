RBI Slashes Interest Rates, Extends Moratorium On Loan Repayments May 22, 2020 In an effort to ramp up economy which is likely to contract for the first time in over four decades, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday slashed interest rates, extended moratorium on loan...

COVID-19 Cuts: Ola To Lay off 1,400 Employees; Cites 95% Revenue Loss May 20, 2020 The coronavirus outbreak has triggered unprecedented mass layoffs and furloughs in many companies.Now, Ola, a cab service aggregator, will lay off about 1,400 of its employees from the rides,...

Lockdown 4.0: RBI May Extend Loan Repayment Moratorium By 3 More Months May 19, 2020 The SBI research report, named ‘Ecowrap’, said, “With the lockdown now extended up to May 31st, we expect the RBI to extend the moratorium by another three months.”

Co-working Giant WeWork India To Lay Off 20 Per Cent Staff May 19, 2020 Co-working major WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, will lay off around 20 per cent of its total 500 employees with effect from June to cut its operational costs after its business hit...

After Zomato, Swiggy To Lay Off 1,100 Employees Due To COVID-19 Impact May 18, 2020 After Zomato, now food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it is laying off 1,100 employees across grades and functions in cities and the head office over the next few days due to...

AP’s Succour To MSMEs: To Release 1st Tranche Of Rs 904.89 Crore On May 22 May 18, 2020 The Chief Minister also announced corpus fund of working capital to MSMEs for extending loans to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

How To Send Money Online Using Syndicate Net Banking? May 15, 2020 HYDERABAD: We are living a digital life in 2020. Moreover, almost all the banks of India are now providing digital banking services to customers. Post demonetization, It is now possible to access...

Fake News Alert: SBI Not Offering Emergency Loans Through YONO Platform May 10, 2020 We urge our customers not to believe in any offer or claim circulated on Social Media unless it’s validated from our official handles...

Top 25 Business Ideas In India To Try In 2020 May 06, 2020 With the advancement in generations, an increased urge to own your own business has been observed amongst youngsters.

Govt Hikes Excise Duty On Petrol By Record Rs 10, Diesel By Rs 13 From Today May 06, 2020 This is the second time since March that the government has hiked excise duty to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

After Facebook, Tech Investor Giant Silver Lake Invests Rs 5,656 Crore In Jio Platforms May 04, 2020 The investment in Jio Platforms is at a 12.5 per cent premium to the Facebook deal and more such strategic and financial investments are likely to be made going ahead.

Reliance Jio To Soon Launch Video-conference Platform JioMeet May 01, 2020 Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio which has pleased its customers with its offers is now all set to enter into a video-conferencing space to give tough competition to apps like Zoom, Google Meet and...

Maruti Suzuki Records Zero Sales In April May 01, 2020 The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said that the company had recorded zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020 due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Meru Cabs Pact With Flipkart To Deliver Essentials Amid Lockdown Apr 30, 2020 E-commerce firm Flipkart has joined hands with Meru cabs to deliver essential products and groceries to consumers amid ongoing lockdown in the country.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Calls For Fiscal Measures To Support Economy Apr 28, 2020 The Rupee opened higher against the US dollar but was weighed down after comments from the RBI governor

COVID-19 Effect: Akshaya Tritiya A Lacklustre Affair, Jewellers Go Digital To Attract Customers Apr 26, 2020 This year Akshaya Tritiya has fallen within the lockdown 2.0, which will result in complete shutdown of jewellery shops.

Volkswagen Restarts Production At Chemnitz, Saxony Plants In Germany Apr 24, 2020 Germany’s largest car manufacturer Volkswagen restarted production in two of its plants after a five-week shut down...

Mukesh Ambani Is Asia’s Richest, Wealth Surpasses This Chinese Billionaire Apr 23, 2020 The Reliance Industries Limited released a statement that, “Binding agreements for an investment of Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms.

COVID-19 Effect: Remittances To India Likely To Decline In 2020: World Bank Apr 23, 2020 World Bank Group President David Malpass said remittances are a “vital source of income” for developing countries.

Rs 43,574 Crores! Facebook Invests In Reliance Jio Apr 22, 2020 For the first time, US tech giant Facebook on Wednesday announced...

Toll Collection To Resume On National Highways From April 20: NHAI Apr 19, 2020 Replying to communication from NHAI, the ministry said the authority in letters dated April 11 and April 14 had highlighted reasons for resuming the collection of user fee on national highways,

E-commerce Companies Can’t Sell Non-essential Items From April 20 Apr 19, 2020 The order said the following clause -- “E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions” -- is excluded from the guidelines.

Rs 50k Crore Special Finance Facility For NABARD, SIDBI, NHB: RBI Gov Apr 17, 2020 The central bank reduced the reverse repo rate - the rate at which banks park their fund with the central bank - by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent.

SBI Waives Off Service Charge On ATM Transactions Till June 30th Apr 16, 2020 The country’s largest lender SBI offers eight free transactions to regular savings bank account holders, including five transactions at SBI ATMs and three at other bank ATMs.

Lockdown Could Lead To Job Cuts In IT Sector, But Boost Work-From-Home Culture In The Long Run Apr 12, 2020 The former bureaucrat also said startups which are surviving on funds infused by venture capitalists may face tougher situations if the present scenario deteriorates.

RBI’s Monetary Policy Report Forecasts Global Recession Apr 10, 2020 Outlining a grim picture for the global economy amid the coronavirus crisis...

Relief For Tax Payers; IT To Release Returns Upto Rs 5 Lakh Apr 09, 2020 The government has decided to issue all the pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh...

This Billionaire’s Net Worth Surges Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Apr 08, 2020 Amid the nationwide lockdown and economy taking a hit, this is the only Indian billionaire whose net worth has increased

Indian Markets End On Positive Note, Nifty Closes At 8,790 Apr 07, 2020 Indian Indices ended on positive note on April 7 with Nifty ended near to 8800 level.

Markets Open On Positive Note, Sensex Up 1,300 Points Apr 07, 2020 The gains on the Indian stock markets were in line with the Asian indices which rose on signs that the rate of coronavirus-related deaths globally is dropping.

‘Mukesh Ambani’s Wealth Falls 28%, Not Among Top 10 Richest’ Apr 07, 2020 As the coronavirus crisis erodes stock markets and share values...

COVID-19 Greatest Emergency Since Independence: Raghuram Rajan Apr 06, 2020 Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has said that India is probably facing its greatest emergency economically, since Independence

Coronavirus: Big B, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Come Up With Short Film Apr 06, 2020 As the world is facing a severe health crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a slew of celebrities.

Over 10,000 New GST Registrations Processed During Lockdown Apr 05, 2020 The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Sunday said that tax officials have processed around 10,077 cases of new registration during the first 10 days of the nationwide lockdown

Amidst Covid-19, AP Exports 1,530 MT Of Aqua Products Apr 04, 2020 Despite the overall lull in all economic sectors due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government is sparing no effort to keep its fisheries and aqua products sector alive

Hero MotoCorp Offers Massive Discounts On Their Motorcycles Apr 01, 2020 The Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is offering massive discounts on their motorcycles and scooters to lure new buyers and boost sales during the lockdown.

Stock Market Begins New Financial Year In Distress Apr 01, 2020 Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,203 points on Wednesday, in line with a global selloff as investors fretted over the impact of prolonged worldwide lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mega-Consolidation:10 PSU Banks Merger Into 4, Effective From Today Apr 01, 2020 Following the consolidation, there will be seven large public sector banks (PSBs), and five smaller ones.

Government Clarifies, No Extension Of Financial Year Mar 31, 2020 The government of India clarified that the beginning of its financial year has not been changed.

