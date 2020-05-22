Business
May 22, 2020
In an effort to ramp up economy which is likely to contract for the first time in over four decades, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday slashed interest rates, extended moratorium on loan...
May 20, 2020
The coronavirus outbreak has triggered unprecedented mass layoffs and furloughs in many companies.Now, Ola, a cab service aggregator, will lay off about 1,400 of its employees from the rides,...
May 19, 2020
The SBI research report, named ‘Ecowrap’, said, “With the lockdown now extended up to May 31st, we expect the RBI to extend the moratorium by another three months.”
May 19, 2020
Co-working major WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, will lay off around 20 per cent of its total 500 employees with effect from June to cut its operational costs after its business hit...
May 18, 2020
After Zomato, now food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it is laying off 1,100 employees across grades and functions in cities and the head office over the next few days due to...
May 18, 2020
The Chief Minister also announced corpus fund of working capital to MSMEs for extending loans to the tune of Rs 200 crore.
May 15, 2020
HYDERABAD: We are living a digital life in 2020. Moreover, almost all the banks of India are now providing digital banking services to customers. Post demonetization, It is now possible to access...
May 10, 2020
We urge our customers not to believe in any offer or claim circulated on Social Media unless it’s validated from our official handles...
May 06, 2020
With the advancement in generations, an increased urge to own your own business has been observed amongst youngsters.
May 06, 2020
This is the second time since March that the government has hiked excise duty to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
May 04, 2020
The investment in Jio Platforms is at a 12.5 per cent premium to the Facebook deal and more such strategic and financial investments are likely to be made going ahead.
May 01, 2020
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio which has pleased its customers with its offers is now all set to enter into a video-conferencing space to give tough competition to apps like Zoom, Google Meet and...
May 01, 2020
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said that the company had recorded zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020 due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.
Apr 30, 2020
E-commerce firm Flipkart has joined hands with Meru cabs to deliver essential products and groceries to consumers amid ongoing lockdown in the country.
Apr 28, 2020
‘Insurance of Pandemics: How Term Life Insurance has become the Need of the Hour’
Apr 28, 2020
The Rupee opened higher against the US dollar but was weighed down after comments from the RBI governor
Apr 26, 2020
This year Akshaya Tritiya has fallen within the lockdown 2.0, which will result in complete shutdown of jewellery shops.
Apr 24, 2020
Germany’s largest car manufacturer Volkswagen restarted production in two of its plants after a five-week shut down...
Apr 23, 2020
The Reliance Industries Limited released a statement that, “Binding agreements for an investment of Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms.
Apr 23, 2020
World Bank Group President David Malpass said remittances are a “vital source of income” for developing countries.
Apr 22, 2020
For the first time, US tech giant Facebook on Wednesday announced...
Apr 19, 2020
Replying to communication from NHAI, the ministry said the authority in letters dated April 11 and April 14 had highlighted reasons for resuming the collection of user fee on national highways,
Apr 19, 2020
The order said the following clause -- “E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions” -- is excluded from the guidelines.
Apr 17, 2020
The central bank reduced the reverse repo rate - the rate at which banks park their fund with the central bank - by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent.
Apr 16, 2020
The country’s largest lender SBI offers eight free transactions to regular savings bank account holders, including five transactions at SBI ATMs and three at other bank ATMs.
Apr 12, 2020
The former bureaucrat also said startups which are surviving on funds infused by venture capitalists may face tougher situations if the present scenario deteriorates.
Apr 10, 2020
Outlining a grim picture for the global economy amid the coronavirus crisis...
Apr 09, 2020
The government has decided to issue all the pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh...
Apr 08, 2020
Amid the nationwide lockdown and economy taking a hit, this is the only Indian billionaire whose net worth has increased
Apr 07, 2020
Indian Indices ended on positive note on April 7 with Nifty ended near to 8800 level.
Apr 07, 2020
The gains on the Indian stock markets were in line with the Asian indices which rose on signs that the rate of coronavirus-related deaths globally is dropping.
Apr 07, 2020
As the coronavirus crisis erodes stock markets and share values...
Apr 06, 2020
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has said that India is probably facing its greatest emergency economically, since Independence
Apr 06, 2020
As the world is facing a severe health crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a slew of celebrities.
Apr 05, 2020
The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Sunday said that tax officials have processed around 10,077 cases of new registration during the first 10 days of the nationwide lockdown
Apr 04, 2020
Despite the overall lull in all economic sectors due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government is sparing no effort to keep its fisheries and aqua products sector alive
Apr 01, 2020
The Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is offering massive discounts on their motorcycles and scooters to lure new buyers and boost sales during the lockdown.
Apr 01, 2020
Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,203 points on Wednesday, in line with a global selloff as investors fretted over the impact of prolonged worldwide lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apr 01, 2020
Following the consolidation, there will be seven large public sector banks (PSBs), and five smaller ones.
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
The government of India clarified that the beginning of its financial year has not been changed.
Mar 31, 2020
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced to extend the validity of pre-paid packs of over 8 crore subscribers till April 17...
