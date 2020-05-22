HYDERABAD: Bollywood film producer, Boney Kapoor released a press statement on May 19 stating that his house help 23-year-old Charan Sahu, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now two other house helps have been found COVID-19 positive.

Boney Kapoor's spokesperson, speaking to a website said that, "On Tuesday, one house help had tested positive at Boney Ji's house, hence all other staff members and family members were tested. All of them were asymptomatic, but two staff members have tested positive and all others have tested negative. Boney Ji, Janhvi, and Khushi have tested negative. The positive staff members are under quarantine and Boney Ji, Janhvi, and Khushi have also continued following precautionary home quarantine.”

He further added that, " All of them are asymptomatic, even the ones who tested positive are asymptomatic. Boney Ji, Janhvi, and Khushi are doing well. Boney Ji is making sure that his staff members are safe and get all the treatment required.”

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted the note released by Boney Kapoor. She captioned it as, "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone."

The message from Boney Kapoor reads as, “I would like to inform you that our house staff has tested positive for COVID-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests, and kept in isolation. My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response. I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required."