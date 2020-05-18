HYDERABAD: The coronavirus lockdown has made a few Bollywood celebs turn into hairstylists for their family members. A couple of days ago, we saw Anushka Sharma cutting her husband, Virat Kohli's hair and later Sonam Kapoor also followed Anushka's footsteps.

Now, Alia Bhatt also had a hair cut. She took to her Instagram and shared a post about it. The 'Udta Punjab' heroine captioned the photo as, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, much better at skips, much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge." She signed off the post saying, "PS - Yes I cut my hair at home - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Here is the post. Have a look at it.

Isn’t Alia looking super cute in the new look? A big Yes. Now we don't know who gave Alia Bhatt a haircut!