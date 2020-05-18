HYDERABAD: The coronavirus lockdown has made a few Bollywood celebs turn into hairstylists for their family members. A couple of days ago, we saw Anushka Sharma cutting her husband, Virat Kohli's hair and later Sonam Kapoor also followed Anushka's footsteps.
Now, Alia Bhatt also had a hair cut. She took to her Instagram and shared a post about it. The 'Udta Punjab' heroine captioned the photo as, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, much better at skips, much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge." She signed off the post saying, "PS - Yes I cut my hair at home - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Here is the post. Have a look at it.
Isn’t Alia looking super cute in the new look? A big Yes. Now we don't know who gave Alia Bhatt a haircut!
Now, by reading the last line, fans are questioning who is that multitalented loved one and some others are commenting as, 'Ranbir ne kiya na'.
Let us wait and see how Alia reacts to the comments. Decoding the phrase loved one in the post, it could be her sister Shaheen Bhatt as well. Let us wait and see whether Alia reveals about who the loved one is... Any guesses?
