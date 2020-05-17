Australian cricketer David Warner's daily dose of TikTok vidoes are becoming a part of his lockdown routine and his fans are simply loving it!
After his 'Baahubali' video, the Sunrisers Hyderabad Caption shared yet another video on Instagram, showcasing his dance skills again with his wife.
In the video, both Warner and his beautiful wife Candice are see dancing to the super hit Bollywood song Muqabla, which featured Prabhu Deva gyrating to the AR Rehman-tuned cult song from 90s.
Not only did he dance to the song, David also tagged Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in his post.
In a cheeky post, Warner asked fans to decide who has better dance moves between him, his wife andor Shilpa Shetty.
"Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals," Warner captioned the video.
Check out the video here:
He tagged Shilpa Shetty in his post because she had also made a similar TikTok video earlier this year performing to a solo dance on the hit Bollywood number.
Check Out her video here:
The interesting part though in her video, was that Prabhu Deva walked past her while she was pulling off her moves and she seemed to have ignored him.
Warner and his wife, both quite active on social media and their fun TikTok videos have kept their fans entertained during this coronavirus lockdown.
The 33-year-old was reappointed the Caption of Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team in the 13th edition of the IPL 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic tournament has been postponed indefinitely.
However, there was also section of the social media and colleagues trolling him for these videos which they feel was getting a little too over board and that he needed to concentrate on his game.
However David Warner continues to regale his fans with these home-made videos with his cute daughter photo-bombing from behind which makes it all the more adorable to watch.
