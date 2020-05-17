Australian cricketer David Warner's daily dose of TikTok vidoes are becoming a part of his lockdown routine and his fans are simply loving it!

After his 'Baahubali' video, the Sunrisers Hyderabad Caption shared yet another video on Instagram, showcasing his dance skills again with his wife.

In the video, both Warner and his beautiful wife Candice are see dancing to the super hit Bollywood song Muqabla, which featured Prabhu Deva gyrating to the AR Rehman-tuned cult song from 90s.

Not only did he dance to the song, David also tagged Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in his post.

In a cheeky post, Warner asked fans to decide who has better dance moves between him, his wife andor Shilpa Shetty.

"Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals," Warner captioned the video.

Check out the video here: