HYDERABAD: Because of the closure of the movie halls across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, most of the films which have already wrapped up shooting and ready for release, were postponed. This has not deterred some of the filmmakers who look to thrive on online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Sun NEXT and others for the release of their movies.

'Gulabo Sitabo', a most-awaited film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 17 but was postponed. The makers of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ on Thursday announced that the film will be premiered on Amazon Prime on June 12 in more than 200 countries.



‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheil Kumar and directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Legendary Actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to his Twitter handle and shared the details about the streaming of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ on Amazon Prime.

