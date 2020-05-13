HYDERABAD: The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic made everyone stuck to their condos and this might be the first time for the film celebs to stay away from the camera for so many days. However, everyone is trying to cope up with the ongoing situation and is keeping themselves busy by doing something or the other.
Bollywood hero, Shahid Kapoor is also staying at home and is enjoying the lockdown period with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. The ‘Udta Punjab’ hero took to his Instagram and shared a funny video saying that it’s time for quarantine. Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor reacted to the post as, “You actually posted this ridiculous video.” Here is the video, check it out!
On Tuesday, the 'Kabir Singh' hero has taken some time to interact with his fans on Twitter. He answered a few questions asked by the Twitterati. The 'Udta Punjab' hero shared about his favourite desserts, his daily activities, and various other things. Here are the tweets just give a look at them. The 'Kabir Singh' actor said that during this lockdown, his job is to clean utensils.
To a question, “one word about the south star, Allu Arjun”. He said that he loves his dancing skills.
Shahid also spoke about his upcoming movie, Jersey. He tweeted that, "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."
On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu movie, Jersey in which Nani was seen in the lead role. In Hindi, Shahid will essay the role of a cricket enthusiast who wants to join the Indian cricket team and he succeeds at his 40 years of age.
Also Read: Know About Rana’s Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj!