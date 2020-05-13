HYDERABAD: Bollywood beautiful lady, Sunny Leone is celebrating her 39th birthday today. Celebs and fans are wishing the diva on her special day. Daniel, her husband wished Sunny by penning an emotional note. He posted a photo of Sunny Leone with flower bouquets and captioned it as, "Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish every day I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife, mother, and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled !!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you baby love !!" Here is the post.
Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in 2011 and has three children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Sunny Leone entered into Bollywood with the movie, Jism 2 and later acted in various films like Ragini MMS 3, One Night Stand, Tera Intezaar, etc. She is one of the well-known faces on both the small screen and large screen. With each passing day, the popularity of the actress is increasing.
The MTV Splitsvilla anchor took to her Instagram and thanked the fans and friends for wishing her on her birthday. She posted a video message. She said, “Hey everyone I just wanna say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far apart it is really hard to be doing things in this time but just know that I love you and I hope that you guys get through this with a big smile, and we will.”