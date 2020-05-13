Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in 2011 and has three children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Sunny Leone entered into Bollywood with the movie, Jism 2 and later acted in various films like Ragini MMS 3, One Night Stand, Tera Intezaar, etc. She is one of the well-known faces on both the small screen and large screen. With each passing day, the popularity of the actress is increasing.

The MTV Splitsvilla anchor took to her Instagram and thanked the fans and friends for wishing her on her birthday. She posted a video message. She said, “Hey everyone I just wanna say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far apart it is really hard to be doing things in this time but just know that I love you and I hope that you guys get through this with a big smile, and we will.”