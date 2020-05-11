HYDERABAD: Bollywood hero, Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song, ‘Tere Bina’ through his social media. After Pyaar Karona, Salman Khan is going to release his second song on his YouTube channel on May 12.

Tere Bina song features Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Currently, Salman and Jacqueline are spending the lockdown period in the superstar's Panvel Farmhouse. Sharing the song on his YouTube channel, Salman Khan wrote that "Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and every day is a new beginning."

The 31-second video clip opens with Salman Khan riding on a horse and then comes Jacqueline Fernandez. Here is the video, check it out.