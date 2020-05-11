HYDERABAD: Bollywood hero, Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song, ‘Tere Bina’ through his social media. After Pyaar Karona, Salman Khan is going to release his second song on his YouTube channel on May 12.
Tere Bina song features Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Currently, Salman and Jacqueline are spending the lockdown period in the superstar's Panvel Farmhouse. Sharing the song on his YouTube channel, Salman Khan wrote that "Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and every day is a new beginning."
The 31-second video clip opens with Salman Khan riding on a horse and then comes Jacqueline Fernandez. Here is the video, check it out.
Earlier, Salman and Jacqueline opened up about the song in a video. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' hero said, “I sang four songs and it is a kind of song, that it is not fitting in any movie, so I thought let’s release it like this,” Jacqueline shared, “We are used to shooting for songs with big productions which take weeks of preparation. But for this song, we were a team of just three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting, moving props around, and taking care of the makeup.” Salman Khan crooned the song and Shabbir Ahmed penned the lyrics.
Salman had shared three interviews on his Instagram before releasing the teaser of the song. The videos were titled ‘Lockdown Conversations’ in which he spoke about making of the song, life during the lockdown period, etc. Here are the videos, have a look at them...
Last month, Salman Khan released a song titled, 'Pyaar Karona'. He wrote the lyrics and sang the song. Sajid-Wajid composed the song.
Also Read: This Lockdown Film By Jacqueline Fernandez Will Kill Your Quarantine Blues