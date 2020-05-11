MUMBAI: Throwback pictures on social media has become a favourite pastime of our favourite Bollywood stars. There is no denying that sharing flashback memories has become a new trend amid lockdown.



And now, we have got our hands on adorable throwback pictures of the Bollywood divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor. The b-town queens look unrecognisable in the flashback image shared on a Bollywood instagram page.



The picture featuring Bebo and Lolo from a wedding went viral on social media. The two divas can be seen all decked up in the photo. Looks like this photo was taken much before Kareena made her acting debut on the big screen. The duo's mother Babita can also be spotted in the photo.

Check out the picture here: