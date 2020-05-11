MUMBAI: As India celebrated the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities also dedicated heart-warming messages to their moms by posting videos, selfies or pics with their moms. However, actor Kartik Aaryan's posted a video, wishing his mom in a different style.

In the video, we can hear his mom asking why he didn't put up a selfie with her on his social media account on Mother's Day. Now, Kartik tried to act smart and said that he’s paid in lakhs to post on social media. The reply which he got from his mothers was pure savage.

Watch the video below to know what the reply was!