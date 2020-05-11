MUMBAI: As India celebrated the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities also dedicated heart-warming messages to their moms by posting videos, selfies or pics with their moms. However, actor Kartik Aaryan's posted a video, wishing his mom in a different style.
In the video, we can hear his mom asking why he didn't put up a selfie with her on his social media account on Mother's Day. Now, Kartik tried to act smart and said that he’s paid in lakhs to post on social media. The reply which he got from his mothers was pure savage.
Watch the video below to know what the reply was!
The nation's heartthrob and the 'LukaChuppi' actors is known to do things differently. He also been sharing a lot of spoofy videos on his social handle to entertain the audience in these uncertain times. Recently, he even kickstarted a new series titled 'Kooki Poochega'. Kooki is a nickname given to Kartik Aaryan by his fans.
In this show, Kartik Aaryan will interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus.
He even posted his first episode on Instagram with Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India. So far he posted nearly four episodes.
