LOS ANGELES: Actress Sunny Leone recently revealed that she has moved back to Los Angeles with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown for the safety of her kids through her latest Instagram post.
Sunny has been living in Mumbai since the late 2000s along with her husband Daniel Weber. On Sunday, she shared a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house on Sunday on Instagram.
Sending Mother's Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'coronavirus'." "Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," Leone, 38, added.
Her husband, Daniel Weber (41), posted a selfie on Instagram, writing "Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes."
When a user asked Weber , if they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India, he replied, "KLM government flight." To which one user replied,’’Yay so happy you’re back.”
Leone had started series - "Locked up with Sunny" on her Instagram page and was actively posting pictures and videos with her children from her Mumbai house amid thelockdown.
This sudden news left her fans in India shocked as to how she moved back to the US during the lockdown phase.Sources says that Sunny Leone along with her kids travelled to Los Angeles "a few days ago".
Whether her husband left before them has not been ascertained. The last video she posted was of her running along with the stroller as part of her fitness exercise yesterday.
Watch : Stroller Work Out : Sunny Leone Shows The ‘Weigh’ To Fitness During Lockdown