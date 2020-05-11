LOS ANGELES: Actress Sunny Leone recently revealed that she has moved back to Los Angeles with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown for the safety of her kids through her latest Instagram post.

Sunny has been living in Mumbai since the late 2000s along with her husband Daniel Weber. On Sunday, she shared a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house on Sunday on Instagram.

Sending Mother's Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'coronavirus'." "Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," Leone, 38, added.